Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Manager Andrea Cisotti has highlighted the significance of the double Hyundai-powered title triumph in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup*.

Cisotti played a key role in Hyundai’s WTCR success, initially with BRC Racing Team and the Hyundai i30 N TCR, before taking on a managerial role with the Germany-based organisation, which also oversaw the development of the Hyundai Elantra N TCR.

After Mikel Azcona became King of WTCR for 2022 and BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse secured the Teams’ title at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia last month, Cisotti said: “It has been a great year for our Elantra N TCR customers around the world. Winning the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup Drivers’ and Teams’ title is special, especially after the Hyundai-powered Gabriele Tarquini won the inaugural title in 2018, so it feels like we have come in a full circle. It is also testament of Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing built cars, as success has spanned the globe this year. Not only is this fantastic for our customers, but also for Hyundai as a manufacturer.”

With a consistent performance, competitive car, clever strategy and tyre management, a BRC driver finished on the podium at every round of the 2022 season. And its success this year underlined the team effort and strong relationship between Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing and BRC.

As partners on the TCR project since the very start of testing with the Hyundai i30 N TCR in 2017, the two entities have an excellent working alliance that has yielded significant success in the series in the past, including the Drivers’ titles in 2018 and 2019.

Hyundai’s Elantra N TCR also enjoyed success beyond WTCR. Azcona claimed the class win and an incredible 18th overall in the ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Nürburgring in May alongside Marc Basseng and Manuel Lauck.

Niels Langeveld and Target Competition won the TCR Italy title, while in the USA, the Hyundai America-backed Bryan Herta Autosport team successfully defend its IMSA Challenge title with a clean sweep of the Drivers’, Teams’, and Manufacturers’ championships.

*Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

