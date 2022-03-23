Andrea Cisotti has been appointed Hyundai Motorsport’s new Customer Racing Manager ahead of the 2022 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup.
Taking over from Andrew Johns, Cisotti will head up Hyundai Motorsport’s Customer Racing operations in circuit racing and rallying having previously held a senior engineering role for Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing in the WTCR.
