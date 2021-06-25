Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS drivers Gilles Magnus and Tom Coronel will be a point apart in the WTCR Trophy rankings when track action at WTCR Race of Portugal begins tomorrow.

Magnus and Coronel took a win apiece in the category for independent racers on the Nürburgring Nordschleife on June 5 but it’s Magnus who heads the table by a single point.



Bence Boldizs, Jessica Bäckman and Andreas Bäckman are next up after they also scored points at WTCR Race of Germany.

WTCR Team boss Engstler sets out WTCR podium mission 2 HOURS AGO

WTCR The WTCR season starts now, says Gene 2 HOURS AGO