Yann Ehrlacher has identified the need to be consistent as crucial in his bid to become the first driver to successfully defend their WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title and remain the King of WTCR for a second season.

Ehrlacher is the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader heading into part two of the 2021 title race, albeit by a slender two-point margin over his fellow Lynk & Co-powered Cyan driver Santiago Urrutia.



Prior to his first appearance at Autodrom Most, venue for this week’s WTCR Race of Czech Republic, Ehrlacher said: “Most looks like a good track for us. We are leading both [standings] currently and that’s the important thing. But it’s really close and things can quickly change, so we continue our focus on scoring consistently.”

