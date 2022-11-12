Tom Coronel got to enjoy his “moment of fame” not once but twice at WTCR Race of Bahrain.

Coronel, driving an Audi RS 3 LMS for Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, finished sixth overall in both races at Bahrain International Circuit, topping the WTCR Trophy order on each occasion.

The WTCR Trophy is for drivers who compete in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup without direct financial support from a manufacturer. Mehdi Bennani, Bence Boldizs and Dániel Nagy all scored strong points in the category during the weekend.

“I’m happy because two times we won the WTCR Trophy which gives me this moment of fame,” said Coronel. “My car felt very strong and I felt really good with the car.”

