Tom Coronel was a points scorer in both races at WTCR Race of Portugal last weekend – once he’d found time to take a very important guest for a high-speed ride.

After non-scoring at WTCR Race of Spain last month, Coronel finished P13 in Race 1 before coming home P12 in Race 2 aboard his Goodyear-equipped Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport entry.

As well as claiming a WTCR Trophy podium Coronel scored seven overall WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup points.

“In the first race I had a good start, but during the race an issue on the shifting mechanism occurred, so I had to drive in third gear for the entire lap,” Dutchman Coronel explained. “I still wanted to make it to the finish to score points, which is what I did.

“In Race 2 I had a mega start again, was able to make up a few places, then eventually ended up 12th. Not great, but sometimes, you have weekends like that.

“A nice thing was that there were really many fans of mine in one corner, with signs and banners. It was like ‘Coronel Corner’. I stopped there during the cool-down lap, so that was a really big party, of course. I enjoyed the vibe.”

Coronel continued: “The atmosphere is really special. There was an autograph session with drivers in the main square in the city centre. It was scheduled for half an hour, but we were there for one and a half hour at least because it was so crowded that there was simply no way for us to leave! Everybody was super enthusiastic, Mayor Rui Santos was there and immediately called me to join when an official photo was taken. During the weekend, I took him for a passenger ride on a lap of the circuit during the VIP laps, just like I did with the DHL guests. It was a nice experience.”

