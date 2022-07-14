After Thed Björk, Yann Ehrlacher and Yvan Muller became the first drivers to achieve the milestone of 100 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup starts in Vila Real earlier this month, Tom Coronel, Esteban Guerrieri and Norbert Michelisz are set to do likewise at WTCR Race of Italy next week.

Coronel (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport) and Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport) have 99 WTCR starts to their name, having failed to start one race each (in Slovakia 2018 for Coronel and Russia 2021 for Guerrieri), while Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse) is on 98 following the decision that was taken to withdraw the Hyundai cars from the two races in Germany in 2020.

WTCR Race of Italy is set to take place at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi from July 22-24. Click HERE for complimentary ticket details.

