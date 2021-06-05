The second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS is a winner already in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Making its global debut on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the Comtoyou Racing-run, Goodyear-equipped machine was put to good use in the WTCR Trophy for independent racers with Tom Coronel taking the honours in Race 1 before Gilles Magnus did likewise in Race 2.









"It’s always nice to bring trophies home [and] at least there are trophies for people who are not directly factory related and as a privateer it’s always nice to get this extra attention,” said Coronel. “It’s also nice to bring trophies home because then my 10-year-old boy says I did well.”









Magnus added: ‘The start in the first race was good and the first laps were pretty okay. I was in P12 [from P14 on the grid], everything went fine until I had some contact. It was a racing incident but it completely destroyed the tow on the car in front, the car was really undrivable after that and I lost three positions and finished P15, so I was disappointed.









“Race 2 was really good actually, starting P14 again, a good start, good first laps, a clean overtake on [Tiago] Monteiro and in the end we finished P9, which was not bad and the guys did the perfect job. We were first in the WTCR Trophy standings, on such a difficult track I am pretty satisfied after all.”









Magnus heads Coronel by one point in the WTCR Trophy standings after two races with Bence Boldizs (Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy) nine points further adrift in a CUPRA Leon Competición.

