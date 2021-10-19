Tom Coronel was the driver to beat at WTCR Race of France, the Dutchman bagging a WTCR Trophy brace for Comtoyou DHL Audi Sport.

Coronel was P10 overall in Race 1 and P13 in Race 2 aboard his Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS.



On both occasions at Circuit Pau-Arnos he beat team-mate Gilles Magnus and Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy’s Bence Boldizs to the WTCR Trophy victory.



“Pau-Arnos is a bit like Brands Hatch, a lot of undulation and from the roof of the pit building, you can overlook around 90 per cent of the circuit,” Coronel said. “I really made a rocket start [in Race 1] and I was able to make up positions right away,” he said. “After that, however, overtaking was difficult: I was on [Luca] Engstler’s rear bumper all the time, but couldn’t get past. That was a pity, because I was faster, but that is how I ended up in 10th place.



“The start [of Race 2] went slightly less well. I had hoped that many drivers would be colliding. That happened indeed, but in the final three laps of the race, rather than at the beginning. Thus, I finished 13th, but at least, I was the best privateer driver, so I was on the podium twice and was able to head home with two trophies. Too bad, though, that it again was qualifying that got in the way of a better result.”

WTCR Pau-Arnos WTCR progress makes for a happy Huff 5 HOURS AGO

WTCR Guerrieri vows to keep on fighting in WTCR 5 HOURS AGO