Tom Coronel continued his 32nd season of racing with a pole position and two top-six finishes when the 2021 TCR Europe Touring Car Series got underway at the Slovakia Ring last weekend.

Coronel planted his first-generation Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS at the top of the qualifying order for Race 1 but slipped to fifth by the finish due to a leaking turbo hose costing the Dutchman vital power.



Starting Race 2 from P10, Coronel finished sixth to ensure a strong haul of points from the Slovakia weekend.



“In terms of results, this was not quite what I wanted, but it is nice to be really racing again after all the effort we put in during testing over the past weeks,” said Coronel. “It definitely paid off, because the speed is there, that much is clear. Claiming pole position simply was a nice feeling and gives me confidence for the upcoming races. We also scored quite some points. Now, the main thing is to keep up the speed.”



Coronel will soon be switching his focus to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season opener on the Nürburgring Nordschleife from June 3-5 when he will upgrade to a Goodyear-equipped second-generation Comtoyou Audi.

