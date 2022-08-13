Tom Coronel was able to savour some “classic touring car racing” during the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s visit to the Alsace GrandEst region of France last weekend.

Driving a Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS for Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, the Dutchman scored a weekend-best sixth in Race 1 at Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin.

Speaking afterwards, Coronel said: “I briefly was fifth, was in the grass for a while, but I was also kind to my team-mate [Gilles] Magnus as he is in a good position in the [standings], so I had to leave him room to survive. I was able to hold on to my position in a nice way, but then [Norbert] Michelisz came up and he put his car alongside in a quite aggressive way so that I lost momentum and Rob Huff overtook me. That is how I ended up sixth in the first race.

“I simply had a nice race, even though we would have had the speed to end a little bit further up, [but there was] some really pleasant racing, nice classic touring car racing with some toing and froing. I am sure it was nice to watch for the spectators, too.”

Coronel had to settle for P11 in Race 2 after a power issue leaving the grid and a misunderstanding with Esteban Guerrieri dropped him down the order.

“Once again, I had a really good start, but suddenly, the engine didn’t deliver the full power while I shifted from first into second [and] I lost all the speed on the straight because of it,” Coronel explained. “As a result, I was eighth in the first corner and that was the position I had throughout the race, until Guerrieri made a move in the closing stages.”

As well as his overall results, Coronel finished Race 1 in second place among the WTCR Trophy contenders and third in Race 2 in the category for independent racers.

With the WTCR now on its traditional summer break, Coronel will switch his focus to his TCR Europe Touring Car Series campaign with Comtoyou at the Nürburgring in Germany from August 26-28. He’s fifth in the provisional standings after four events.

