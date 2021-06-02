Christian Dahl is taking nothing for granted as the start of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season approaches.

The owner and founder of Cyan Racing, the organisation behind the Lynk & Co WTCR attack, admits defending the Drivers’ and Teams’ titles it won in 2020 will be far from straightforward due to the longer calendar and increased competition.



“The 2021 WTCR is longer and tougher compared to last year and we can by no means relax as the reigning [title winners], rather the opposite,” said Swede Dahl.



“We reached our goals last year with a historic double title and we have not lowered our goals for this year. We do however have to deliver at our very best in every single practice, qualifying and race heat this year.”



There will be four Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCRs on the WTCR grid in 2021. King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher and Yvan Muller, Ehrlacher's uncle, front the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co attack with Thed Björk and Santiago Urrutia representing Cyan Performance Lynk & Co.

WTCR Michelisz strives for total focus and commitment in WTCR AN HOUR AGO

WTCR Backman siblings test “nice to drive” WTCR Hyundai 8 HOURS AGO