The records will show who won and who lost in the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. But having covered the season just gone for Autosport.com and Autosport Magazine, respected British journalist Damien Smith has come up with his own list of who and what had the biggest impact on him.

Driver of the year: Frédéric Vervisch

To finish second in the standings after a year away from the WTCR and in a new Audi that initially struggled for pace was an impressive effort from the 35-year-old Belgian. One of four drivers to win twice, his season really kicked in during the third weekend, in Aragon, with pole position and a Race 2 win for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, then he later added a reverse-grid Race 1 win at Pau-Arnos. Comfortably the most effective of Audi’s four drivers.



Team of the year: Cyan Racing Lynk & Co

The Swedish squad works more cohesively for the greater good than any other outfit, double title winner Yann Ehrlacher and uncle Yvan Muller sticking to a mantra that team interests always come first over individual needs. Astonishing consistency – Ehrlacher scored in all 16 rounds, which was the key to his second crown – combined with a seamlessly integrated approach with the sister Cyan Performance team and its drivers Santiago Urrutia and Thed Björk always lifts the Chinese Lynk & Cos high up the standings year in, year out.



Car of the year: Audi RS 3 LMS

The Lynk & Co is a well-proven and known quantity, but that was certainly not the case for Audi’s next-generation RS 3. The car was largely all new this year, which perhaps explains why the Belgian Comtoyou squad took time to begin extracting the best from it. But from mid-season Vervisch and young team-mate Gilles Magnus unlocked the RS 3’s qualifying pace and began a run of strong points scoring that lifted Comtoyou Team Audi Sport to the runner-up spot behind Cyan Racing, Magnus breaking his personal WTCR duck in Race 1 at the Hungaroring. Hitting the ground running for the RS 3 LMS’s second season should give Audi a shot at the main Teams’ and Drivers’ titles in 2022.



Race of the year: Race 2 at WTCR VTB Race of Russia

The venues new to the WTCR used for the second half of this COVID-hit season provided some pleasant surprises, most notably at the lowkey yet charming Circuit Pau-Arnos. But the final rounds on Russia’s grand prix circuit, run in tricky wet conditions, provided the most bangs per buck from the season – particularly the big finale (even though Ehrlacher’s title was already wrapped up). The drama and incident were non-stop as Yvan Muller inexplicably took out leader Mikel Azcona before a safety car restart, opening the door for Rob Huff to score a surprise victory at the end of a largely disappointing comeback WTCR season with Zengő Motorsport’s CUPRA. It was a frenetic and unpredictable way to sign off a deeply competitive WTCR year.



Moment of the year: Gabriele Tarquini’s guard of honour

The Italian touring car legend finally chose to hang up his racing boots at the end of the season, and quite rightly his friends and rivals in the WTCR chose to mark the moment in a perfect manner. Before the opening practice session at the Sochi season closer, they lined up in the pitlane to give the emotional Tarquini a hearty round of applause as he trundled past in his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Elantra N TCR. At a remarkable 59, so many of us hoped he’d race on for at least one more year, especially as he still managed to win during 2021 (Race 1 in Aragon). But this classy man knew it was time. He’ll be greatly missed next season.

