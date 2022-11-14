Franco Girolami made his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup debut in Bahrain last weekend, qualifying ninth and scoring a weekend-best seventh in Race 2.

But as the 30-year-old Audi-powered Comtoyou Racing driver explained, those performances only told half the story.

Thursday November 10With the Comtoyou team we prepared a lot and I personally knew that I would face a very high level of drivers and teams. Added to that it was a totally new tyre for me.

Friday November 11In Qualifying the goal was to get to Q2 and try to be in the top 10. We were able to do it with a very good lap being in ninth place.

I was able to make a good start in Race 1, beating [Esteban] Guerrieri, who then overtook me again, and I then made an excess in Turn 8, hitting [Nicky] Catsburg. I made up positions to ninth place, but I suffered a penalty for that incident.

Saturday November 12In Race 2, due to the reverse grid, I started from second position. After the start Guerrieri managed to overtake me and, arriving at Turn 4, I suffered an impact on the rear of the car that sent me directly off the track. From last position, thanks to the great pace of the car, I was able to recover from P15 to reach seventh. In general, Race 2 was very positive, but I think that if I had not received the contact, it would have been possible to finish on the podium and thus achieve a great weekend for me in sporting terms, and also for the Comtoyou team who trusted me.

