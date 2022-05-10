All the drama and excitement from rounds one and two of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup will be included in the review show broadcast on Eurosport tonight.
Scheduled on Eurosport 1 at 22h30 CET*, the programme features a series of action sequences, clips, onboard shots and behind-the-scenes footage from WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France.
Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver Nathanaël Berthon is your guide for a lap of the Circuit de Pau-Ville, while there’s also an interview with King of WTCR, Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’s Yann Ehrlacher, plus highlights of Race 1 and Race 2, won by Néstor Girolami (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport) and Mikel Azcona (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse) respectively.
*Timings and channels differ per country and local listings should always be consulted
