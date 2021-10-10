Yann Ehrlacher remains in yellow ahead of rounds nine and 10 of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.





However, the three points he scored for completing Qualifying Q3 in third position means he’s now five points ahead of Uruguayan Urrutia and will continue to carry the yellow windscreen strip on his Lynk & Co 03 TCR to underline his status as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader.



Rounds nine and 10 of the 2021 WTCR season are scheduled as follows:



Race 1:14h15 CET (13 laps, 54.756 kilometres)



Race 2:17h10 CET (15 laps, 63.180 kilometres)



