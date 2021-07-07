Yann Ehrlacher is returning to the scene of the “biggest emotion of my life” when he contests WTCR Race of Spain at MotorLand Aragón this weekend.

Ehrlacher, who turned 25 last Sunday, clinched the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at the Spanish track last November driving a Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR on Goodyear tyres.



He’s making his return to the venue a mere 12 points off the title lead following his victory at WTCR Race of Portugal last month.



"This is the track where I've had the biggest emotion of my life, so I'm definitely looking forward to get back there,” said the Frenchman. “We will fight to try and qualify better than we did in Portugal and the target is obviously to score as much points as possible.”



Watch again:ClickHEREto relive the moment when Ehrlacher became King of WTCR

WTCR Why heavy times don’t have to mean bad times, according to WTCR ace Guerrieri 4 HOURS AGO

WTCR So good they raced there twice in WTCR 9 HOURS AGO