Yann Ehrlacher wants more WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup points and not pain when the series heads to the Nürburgring Nordschleife this week.

Ehrlacher began his second WTCR title defence with a best finish of fourth on the streets of Pau earlier this month. He’s eighth in the standings, 31 points behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Néstor Girolami.

“My approach will be to claw back as many points as possible as we missed some during the last race in France, it was a bit painful to lose that many points,” said the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver. “But I am definitely ready to fight this weekend as it was a long time since I was in a position like this, not defending. Racing on the Nürburgring is maybe the craziest thing you can do on this planet and it's really challenging to drive at 100 per cent here, you are shaking after a really quick lap.”

WTCR Race of Germany begins tomorrow (Thursday) with Free Practice 1 from 14h30 CET.

