Yann Ehrlacher gained what could prove to be a crucial extra point in his bid to extend his reign as King of WTCR for a second season – by 0.073s.

Ehrlacher caught and just did enough to edge ahead of Norbert Michelisz for fifth position on the charge to the chequered flag in Race 2 at WTCR Race of France last weekend.



He therefore completed the event with a 16-point rather than a 15-point advantage as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader.



“It's been two tough races,” the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver said following the second of two counters in his native France on Sunday. “I'm really pleased to have scored the points, we are still leading while the points gap is getting a bit closer. This will make the work a bit more intense ahead of the last two race weekends.”



BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse-run Michelisz was in third position when he lost pace towards the end of Race 2 due to a damaged tyre.



“There was a huge fight at the end of the race to keep the cars behind,” the Hungarian explained. “I’m disappointed to have missed out on the podium, but my performance was good and we secured important points.”

