Debutant Philipp Eng was sensationally crowned ‘King of Denmark’ as he headed a dramatic one-two for Romeo Ferraris-M1RA on a weekend of high emotion for the team at PURE ETCR Race DK on the ultra-challenging streets of Copenhagen.

The Austrian, who had only driven the Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris once prior to the weekend, became the third different event winner in as many PURE ETCR events by storming to a lights-to-flag victory in DHL SuperFinal B – the last Battle of the day.



Eng, whose result ensured he and Luca Filippi finished first and second, later dedicated the victory to Aldo Cerruti – one of the key instigators of the Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris project – who died last week at the age of 77.



Throughout the day, focus had been on the weather, with occasional rain providing a headache for drivers and engineers, all searching for the set-up that would give them an advantage on an action-packed day.



Ultimately however, the on-track Battles escaped occasional light rain; the Goodyear Blimp, which sat above the demanding Bellahøj Park circuit throughout, being of greater significance to the massed crowd that packed into the grandstands and paddock.



Filippi had made himself the target by scoring an improbable victory in DHL SuperFinal A; throwing caution to the wind and launching his Giulia ETCR over the kerbs of the final chicane after he noticed long-time race leader Mattias Ekström had clipped the wall.



Spotting a potential passing opportunity, he used every bit of the 300kW of electric energy available to him to squeeze into a rapidly reducing gap, brushing both Ekström’s CUPRA and the barrier as he sensationally grabbed an epic win by 0.118s.



Ekström’s result means he left Denmark with a 24-point lead in the Drivers’ standings over WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race winner Jean-Karl Vernay – exactly as the pair had arrived – while podium finishes in DHL SuperFinal B for Jordi Gené and Mikel Azcona means CUPRA X Zengő Motorsport cars now hold three of the top four spots in the points.



Hyundai Motorsport N drivers had led both Pools following Saturday’s action, but third place for Vernay in DHL SuperFinal A was their Sunday highlight.



Tom Chilton was on course for second in DHL SuperFinal B when he drove over a drain cover and suffer a punctured tyre from a sharp edge; an incident that promoted Augusto Farfus to fifth after the Brazilian was shuffled back from the second row at the start.



The thrilling and unpredictable on-track action marked a fitting conclusion to the Copenhagen Historic Grand Prix weekend - of which Race DK played a key part.



Appropriate too was that it came just nine months after the city – which aims to become the world’s first net-carbon-neutral capital by 2025 – staged the official launch of PURE ETCR at the iconic Radhuspladsen.



The penultimate stop for the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car series comes in just two weeks at the Hungaroring near Budapest when the WTCR will also be in action.

WTCR WTCR ace Vernay among the PURE ETCR winners so far in Copenhagen YESTERDAY AT 04:01

WTCR Remembering when… Munnich Honda quartet ended Hungary WTCR qualifying on a high 07/08/2021 AT 04:04