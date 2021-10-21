Luca Engstler closed to within two points of Gilles Magnus in the chase for the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title with a win double at WTCR Race of France last weekend.
The result, his fourth win in the young driver division from as many starts, continues a promising upturn of form by 21-year-old Engstler, the youngest driver on the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup grid.

“I didn’t have the best of luck [in Qualifying]. The races were much better, coming up from 13th on the grid to ninth and 11th, scoring some good points for the team,” said the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team driver. “Now we need to focus on the next event, but I am very happy for my team-mate Jean-Karl [Vernay]. His win was very important for us and I will give my best to help him win the title in the remaining two rounds of the season.”

Adria International Raceway hosts WTCR Race of Italy from November 5-7.
