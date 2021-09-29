Luca Engstler has played down his Autodrom Most experience ahead of the track hosting rounds nine and 10 of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup next week.
But while the 21-year-old German talent doesn’t expect to benefit from his previous track knowledge against a field of mainly Autodrom Most rookies, the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team driver is predicting a “cool event”.
“I’m not taking [my track knowledge] as a good advantage to be honest,” said Engstler, who raced at Autodrom Most in the ADAC TCR Germany series in 2018. “The track is really nice with a long straight so there will be a bit of slipstream strategy and many overtaking manoeuvres.
“Of course it’s good to know at least where to turn left and right but these [WTCR] drivers on that level learn the track in four laps. If we had a superpole [shootout] on Friday morning then I think I would have been quite fast but there is still half a day of practice [before Qualifying] so my experience will not make a difference.”
WTCR Race of Czech Republic takes place from October 8-10. A Q&A with Luca Engstler will be available at FIAWTCR.com soon.
