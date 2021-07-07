Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team is planning to bounce back Aragón style this weekend.

After slipping from first to fourth in the race to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams in Portugal last month, the German squad heads to Spain aiming to make up lost ground – or 20 points to be precise.



“It is important we bounce back and have a strong weekend in Spain to regain lost ground in the Teams’ standings,” said Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team boss Franz Engstler. “We were able to ensure Jean-Karl remained in front in the Drivers’ battle, but both our drivers deserved to have better results in Portugal.



“The Hyundai Elantra N TCR is capable of fighting at the front and winning races, but we need to ensure we survive the run down to the first corner to be in a position to do so. We had glimmers of hope [in] Portugal, but we want to be back to the level of performance we demonstrated in Germany.”



Jean-Karl Vernay starts the MotorLand Aragón weekend as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader, five points ahead of the chasing pack. His team-mate, Luca Engstler, is ninth in the table after four races.

WTCR Ehrlacher going back to where he was crowned King of WTCR 10 HOURS AGO

WTCR Why heavy times don’t have to mean bad times, according to WTCR ace Guerrieri 13 HOURS AGO