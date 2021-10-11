Luca Engstler celebrated an FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title double at Autodrom Most yesterday by thanking his ‘crazy’ mechanics.

The 21-year-old’s family team completed an engine change between the two races with Engstler able to climb from P19 to a hugely impressive seventh place in his Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR having finished P12 in Race 1. On both occasions the German scored maximum FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title points.



“There was a lot of mess at Turn 1 [in Race 1] and starting at the back of the grid is always a huge challenge,” the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team driver explained. “We decided to change the engine on my car because we definitely lacked pace.



“Race 2 was amazing, the mechanics managed to finish the job within an hour which was one of the craziest things I have seen in my life. I’m very proud and happy to work with these kind of people. It was perfect to go from nearly last to seventh. A big thank you to the team, going flat out and bringing home good points was the minimum I could do to in return for their excellent effort.”

WTCR Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Ehrlacher raises the points bar in WTCR 7 HOURS AGO

WTCR Race report: Girolami and Michelisz make the Most of their opportunities to win in wide-open WTCR 11 HOURS AGO