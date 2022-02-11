Engstler Motorsport has confirmed two young stars for its ADAC TCR Germany campaign who could compete among its ranks in future WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup seasons.

As well as running Honda-powered Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi in the 2022 WTCR under the LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler banner, the German squad will aim to defend the ADAC TCR Germany title won by team boss Franz Engstler’s son Luca in 2021



It has signed 27-year-old Martin Andersen from Denmark and Pole Szymon Ładniak, 18, to join the experienced Roland Hertner in its trio of Honda Civic Type R TCRs.



“I would like to emphasise my gratitude for the trust of the team in me,” said Ładniak. “It's a big chance for me. They expect maximum performance from me and I also expect from their side. I love this kind of collaboration because this way of working is a good way to great success. With such a good team, the goal can only be one - the title. I know the Honda from my last two races and I know this car is very fast and I will be able to fight podium spots.”



Andersen said: “I finished last year as vice-champion and the goal is to take the last step on the podium and go for the championship. I expect a tough and close fight all year long, and with the new car we have to be good and find the speed quickly.”



The ADAC TCR Germany season kicks-off at Motorsport Arena Oschersleben from April 22-24. Autodrom Most, meanwhile, is due to host WTCR Race of Czech Republic from April 9-10.



Photo:ADAC Motorsport

Ad

WTCR WTCR team chief Munnich turns 30 YESTERDAY AT 05:05

WTCR Ten big WTCR driver signings YESTERDAY AT 11:19