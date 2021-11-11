Luca Engstler can still finish the 2021 season as the top WTCR Junior in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Although a narrow deficit of two points to Gilles Magnus has increased to 18 points following the Belgian driver’s win double at WTCR Race of Italy last weekend, Engstler remains in contention to win the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title in Russia later this month.



“Race 1 was tough,” the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team driver said. “I was hoping for a bigger mess in Turn 1, and looking back I think I was too careful. A lot of the cars around me were more aggressive, so I lost a bit of ground to them at the start. I managed to make it up again and finished in 15th, but in all honesty, it was nothing special.



“The second race went a bit better, we made a few changes to the set-up which helped us to make a positive step forward. It was good to go from 15th to ninth on-track with some strong pace in my Hyundai Elantra N TCR.”

Ad

WTCR Cyan marks 25 years with WTCR Race of Italy win double A DAY AGO

WTCR Who won what at WTCR Race of Italy? YESTERDAY AT 05:03