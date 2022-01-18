A new generation of drivers will stake their case for a place in the FIA ETCR - eTouring Car World Cup as the all-new ERA Championship for electric single-seaters supports it at five events this year.

ERA will charge into life at the second round of the FIA ETCR at Istanbul’s Street Circuit on May 20-22. It will then continue its support status at the summer events at the Hungaroring and Jarama in June and then Zolder and Vallelunga in July.









Hungaroring is also the venue for Hungary’s rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, which is promoted by Discovery Sports Events, the same organisation behind ETCR.









A field of 10 junior drivers will race identical Mitsu-Bachi F110e single-seaters in the 10 ERC Championship races. The Mitsu-Bachi comprises an ERA sub-chassis, designed and made in-house in Belgium, melded to the Japanese Dome F110 chassis and fitted with a 24kWh battery.



The ERA electric powertrain will produce a peak output of 130kW (175bhp), making for top speeds of around 210kph for the 680kg single-seater (including driver), while performance modes will be adaptable at the flick of a switch.



Free practice, two qualifying sessions and two races are scheduled to be held at each event, creating a thrilling and sustainable 10-race season in which the top drivers and technicians can prove their performance and potential in front of FIA ETCR’s team bosses and fans.



Highlights of every race will be broadcast on Eurosport channels on the Tuesday after each event in more than 70 countries in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Details of a live broadcast package - to be available on several platforms in 2022 - will be revealed at a later date.









The Hungaroring event is scheduled to take place from June 10-12, while the ERA Championship is subject to the adhering of the requirements of an FIA International Series.

Ad

WTCR A marvellous WTCR Monday as Monteiro confirms he’ll be ready for action after illness YESTERDAY AT 05:10

WTCR Event guide 2022: WTCR Race of France 16/01/2022 AT 05:03