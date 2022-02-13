Continuing the build-up to the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this is an overview of what to expect from WTCR Race of Portugal, which is scheduled to take place on the streets of Vila Real from July 2-3.

In 100 words…A street circuit oozing history and intrigue, racing has taken place on Vila Real’s demanding hillside roads since 1931, when Gaspar Sameiro and Ercilio Barbosa conquered the original 7.150-kilometre course in a Ford Model A. Safety and financial factors meant races were held on an irregular basis until the WTCC’s arrival in 2015 provided stability and Vila Real’s first world championship-level event. The 4.785-kilometre layout now used is a challenging blend of fast turns, climbs and descents. While a handful of chicanes were installed for safety reasons, the spectacle remains unaltered with speeds exceeding 200kph on the final downhill section.



Track length:4.785 kilometres



Race 1 distance:30 minutes + 1 lap



Race 2 distance:25 minutes + 1 lap



WTCR qualifying lap record:

Attila Tassi (Honda Civic Type R TCR) 1m59.445s (144.30kph), 07/07/19



WTCR race lap record:

Mikel Azcona (CUPRA TCR) 2m02.360s (140.9kph), 07/07/19



Time zone:GMT +1 hours



Fly to:Porto (98 kilometres)



Stay:Vila Real



RACE WINNERS 2021*

Race 1:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 2:Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR



FIA WTCR JUNIOR TITLE WINNERS

Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR TROPHY WINNERS

Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



POLE POSITION

Race 1 (reverse grid):Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Race 2:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR



FASTEST LAPS

Race 1:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 1m45.384s (142.8kph)

Race 2:Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m45.150s (143.1kph)



*Event took place at Circuito do Estoril

