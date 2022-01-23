It’s build-up time in the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup continues and here’s a brief summary of what’s to come when the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife hosts WTCR Race of Germany from May 26-28.
In 100 words…Germany’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup host venue offers a challenge like no other with its daunting 25.378-kilometre lap, 64 heart-stopping corners and changeable Eifel mountains weather combining to provide a fearsome challenge.

Opening for business in 1927 and a German Grand Prix regular until Niki Lauda’s near-fatal accident in 1976, the Nürburgring Nordschleife joined the FIA World Touring Car Championship schedule from 2015-2017 as part of the ADAC 24h-Rennen weekend.

The WTCR took over in 2018 and has delivered epic action every year since, including in 2021 when Tiago Monteiro defeated Yvan Muller within sight of the finish.

Track length:25.378 kilometres

Race 1 distance:3 laps (76.134 kilometres)

Race 2 distance:3 laps (76.134 kilometres)

WTCR qualifying lap record:Néstor Girolami (Honda Civic Type R TCR) 8m51.802s (171.7kph), 24/09/20

WTCR race lap record:Jean-Karl Vernay (Hyundai Elantra N TCR) 8m53.608s (171.2kph), 05/06/21

Time zone:GMT +2 hours

Ticket information:Coming soon

Fly to:Fly to: Köln Bonn (97 kilometres)

Stay:Nürburg or surrounding towns and villages

RACE WINNERS 2021:
Race 1:Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

FIA WTCR JUNIOR TITLE WINNERS
Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

WTCR TROPHY WINNERS
Race 1:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

POLE POSITION
Race 1 (reverse grid):Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 2:Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

FASTEST LAPS
Race 1:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 9m01.919s (168.5kph)

Race 2:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 8m53.608s (171.2kph)
