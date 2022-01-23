It’s build-up time in the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup continues and here’s a brief summary of what’s to come when the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife hosts WTCR Race of Germany from May 26-28.
In 100 words…Germany’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup host venue offers a challenge like no other with its daunting 25.378-kilometre lap, 64 heart-stopping corners and changeable Eifel mountains weather combining to provide a fearsome challenge.
Opening for business in 1927 and a German Grand Prix regular until Niki Lauda’s near-fatal accident in 1976, the Nürburgring Nordschleife joined the FIA World Touring Car Championship schedule from 2015-2017 as part of the ADAC 24h-Rennen weekend.
The WTCR took over in 2018 and has delivered epic action every year since, including in 2021 when Tiago Monteiro defeated Yvan Muller within sight of the finish.
Track length:25.378 kilometres
Race 1 distance:3 laps (76.134 kilometres)
Race 2 distance:3 laps (76.134 kilometres)
WTCR qualifying lap record:Néstor Girolami (Honda Civic Type R TCR) 8m51.802s (171.7kph), 24/09/20
WTCR race lap record:Jean-Karl Vernay (Hyundai Elantra N TCR) 8m53.608s (171.2kph), 05/06/21
Time zone:GMT +2 hours
Ticket information:Coming soon
Fly to:Fly to: Köln Bonn (97 kilometres)
Stay:Nürburg or surrounding towns and villages
RACE WINNERS 2021:
Race 1:Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Race 2:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
FIA WTCR JUNIOR TITLE WINNERS
Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
WTCR TROPHY WINNERS
Race 1:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
POLE POSITION
Race 1 (reverse grid):Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Race 2:Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
FASTEST LAPS
Race 1:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 9m01.919s (168.5kph)
Race 2:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 8m53.608s (171.2kph)
Opening for business in 1927 and a German Grand Prix regular until Niki Lauda’s near-fatal accident in 1976, the Nürburgring Nordschleife joined the FIA World Touring Car Championship schedule from 2015-2017 as part of the ADAC 24h-Rennen weekend.
The WTCR took over in 2018 and has delivered epic action every year since, including in 2021 when Tiago Monteiro defeated Yvan Muller within sight of the finish.
Track length:25.378 kilometres
Race 1 distance:3 laps (76.134 kilometres)
Race 2 distance:3 laps (76.134 kilometres)
WTCR qualifying lap record:Néstor Girolami (Honda Civic Type R TCR) 8m51.802s (171.7kph), 24/09/20
WTCR race lap record:Jean-Karl Vernay (Hyundai Elantra N TCR) 8m53.608s (171.2kph), 05/06/21
Time zone:GMT +2 hours
Ticket information:Coming soon
Fly to:Fly to: Köln Bonn (97 kilometres)
Stay:Nürburg or surrounding towns and villages
RACE WINNERS 2021:
Race 1:Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Race 2:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
FIA WTCR JUNIOR TITLE WINNERS
Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
WTCR TROPHY WINNERS
Race 1:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
POLE POSITION
Race 1 (reverse grid):Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Race 2:Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
FASTEST LAPS
Race 1:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 9m01.919s (168.5kph)
Race 2:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 8m53.608s (171.2kph)
Ad
WTCR
WTCR racer Huff can’t win them all
The post Event guide 2022: WTCR Race of Germany appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Magnus credits WTCR Trophy for Audi Sport customer racing official driver chance
WTCR
Wins bring (Four) Rings: Success in WTCR earns Audi Sport customer racing opportunities for Engstler
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad