With the start of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup just a few months away, this is a reminder of what’s in store when the Hungaroring hosts the action from June 11-12.

In 100 words…Located less than 20 kilometres northeast of Budapest, the Hungaroring is famed for hosting the first Formula One grand prix behind the old Iron Curtain in 1986.



Ever-present on the F1 calendar since, the Hungaroring has also become a popular venue for World Touring Car racing, particularly since the emergence of Norbert Michelisz as a local hero and especially following his pole-to-flag victory in 2015.



Resurfaced for 2016 with re-profiled kerbing to boot, the track blends tight turns and fast sweeps while its valley location makes for an initial descent before a climb back up to the high-speed Turn 4.



Track length:4.381 kilometres



Race 1 distance:30 minutes + one lap



Race 2 distance:25 minutes + one lap



WTCR qualifying lap record:Rob Huff (CUPRA Leon Competición)

1m51.528s (141.4kph), 21/08/21



WTCR race lap record:Norbert Michelisz (Hyundai i30 N TCR)

1m53.620s (138.8kph), 18/10/20



Time zone:GMT +2 hours



Ticket information:Coming soon



Fly to:Budapest (42 kilometres)



Stay:Budapest



RACE WINNERS 2021

Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR (pictured)



FIA WTCR JUNIOR TITLE WINNERS

Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR TROPHY WINNERS

Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



POLE POSITION

Race 1 (reverse grid):Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión



FASTEST LAPS

Race 1:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m53.904s (138.4kph)

Race 2:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m54.036s (138.3kph)

