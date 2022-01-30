With the start of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup just a few months away, this is a reminder of what’s in store when the Hungaroring hosts the action from June 11-12.
In 100 words…Located less than 20 kilometres northeast of Budapest, the Hungaroring is famed for hosting the first Formula One grand prix behind the old Iron Curtain in 1986.
Ever-present on the F1 calendar since, the Hungaroring has also become a popular venue for World Touring Car racing, particularly since the emergence of Norbert Michelisz as a local hero and especially following his pole-to-flag victory in 2015.
Resurfaced for 2016 with re-profiled kerbing to boot, the track blends tight turns and fast sweeps while its valley location makes for an initial descent before a climb back up to the high-speed Turn 4.
Track length:4.381 kilometres
Race 1 distance:30 minutes + one lap
Race 2 distance:25 minutes + one lap
WTCR qualifying lap record:Rob Huff (CUPRA Leon Competición)
1m51.528s (141.4kph), 21/08/21
WTCR race lap record:Norbert Michelisz (Hyundai i30 N TCR)
1m53.620s (138.8kph), 18/10/20
Time zone:GMT +2 hours
Ticket information:Coming soon
Fly to:Budapest (42 kilometres)
Stay:Budapest
RACE WINNERS 2021
Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR (pictured)
FIA WTCR JUNIOR TITLE WINNERS
Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR TROPHY WINNERS
Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
POLE POSITION
Race 1 (reverse grid):Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión
FASTEST LAPS
Race 1:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m53.904s (138.4kph)
Race 2:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m54.036s (138.3kph)
