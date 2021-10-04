The WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup fires back into life at Autodrom Most t week (October 8-10) when part two of the all-action season gets underway in Czech Republic.





But as well as the high-tempo combat on four wheels, the FIM Endurance World Championship for motorbikes from Discovery Sports Events provides even more thrills for the fans attending the Most World Weekend event.



Two (wheels) is not only the key number in the EWC, it’s also the amount of points separating current King of WTCR and Goodyear #FollowTheLeaderYann Ehrlacherand his Cyan-run, Lynk & Co-powered team-mateSantiago Urrutiaafter eight rounds.



The WTCR title top two are among eight different winners this season and will be firm contenders for victory at Autodrom Most in their Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCRs, as will their team-matesThed BjörkandYvan Muller. Björk spent three seasons racing touring cars in Czech Republic and was a frequent winner at Autodrom Most during that time.



Jean-Karl Vernayhad worn the coveted blue jacket as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader until a tough WTCR Race of Hungary weekend dropped him to third place in the title fight. With reclaiming lost ground the priority for the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team driver, the fact his team-mateLuca Engstlerhas raced at Autodrom Most in TCR machinery will serve as a useful boost. Having battled for the Race 2 win at WTCR Race of Germany in June, young German Engstler has been unable to make the same impact subsequently and will look to capitalise on his track knowledge and hat-trick of recent race wins in the ADAC TCR Germany series.



After the heartbreak of not being able to take up a first WTCR pole for Zengő Motorsport and the CUPRA Leon Competición following a crash in Race 1 at the Hungaroring,Rob Huffwill be eager to hit back at Autodrom Most where he’ll form part of the CUPRA-powered attack along withMikel Azcona− a double WTCR Race of Hungary podium finisher − plusBence Boldizs,Jordi Geneand home heroPetr Fulín, who is competing in a privately-entered CUPRA as a wildcard.



Azcona heads to Czech Republic on a high after he increased his grip on the TCR Europe title following another impressive showing at Monza. For Fulín, meanwhile, the chance to race 80 kilometres from his home is one he couldn’t turn down and as a three-time winner of the FIA European Touring Car Cup, the experienced Czech will be on to watch, even though his wildcard status means he’s not eligible for WTCR points.



“The first ever FIA WTCR event on my home ground without me on the grid was inconceivable,” said Fulín. “When I realised that the FIA WTCR calendar was changed due to the COVID situation in Asia and one of the substitute events will take place in Most, I began to work on it immediately.” Click



Gilles Magnusleft Hungary a first-time WTCR winner, emulating Comtoyou Team Audi Sport team-mateFrédéric Vervisch’sachievement at WTCR Race of Spain.Nathanaël BerthonandTom Coronelare also equipped with the second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS and are capable of challenging for the top step of the podium with Coronel heading to Autodrom Most fresh from twice finishing in the top three in the Monza TCR Europe event last month.



Honda-powered ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport driversTiago MonteiroandAttila Tassihave both reached the podium summit this season, but team-matesNéstor GirolamiandEsteban Guerrierihave yet to hit the top but are more than capable of doing so.



WTCR RACE OF CZECH REPUBLIC ESSENTIALS

Rounds:9 and 10 of 16

Date:October 8-10

Venue:Autodrom Most

Location:Tvrzova 5, 434 01 Most, Czech Republic

Track length:4.212 kilometres

Race 1 distance:13 laps (54.756 kilometres)

Race 2 distance:15 laps (63.180 kilometres)

WTCR qualifying lap record:To be established

WTCR race lap record:To be established



TIMETABLE

Friday October 8:

Free Practice 1:12h00-12h45

Free Practice 2:14h30-15h00

Qualifying Q1:16h45-17h05

Qualifying Q2:17h10-17h20

Qualifying Q3:17h25-17h40



Sunday October 10:

Race 1:14h15 (13 laps, 54.756 kilometres)

Race 1 podium:14h50 approx.

Race 2:17h10 (15 laps, 63.180 kilometres)

Race 2 podium:17h50 approx.

All timings are local (CET), provisional and subject to change



EVENT DESCRIPTION

Racing at Autodrom Most allows Discovery Sports Events to renew its partnership with a venue that hosted the 2017 FIA European Touring Car Cup title decider and bring the WTCR to a country with a strong motorsport following for the first time. Measuring 4.212 kilometres in length, Autodrom Most is approximately 70 kilometres north of the Czech capital Prague and within easy reach of German cities Dresden and Leipzig. As well as action from the WTCR, the The Most World Weekend includes the deciding round of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship for motorbikes from Discovery Sports Events when leading riders will contest the 6 Hours of Most on Saturday October 9. The track layout offers an exciting blend of medium- and high-speed sweeps and turns with a long start/finish straight leading to an ultra-tight chicane.



ENTRY LIST

No Driver (NAT) Team Car*

3 Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR

5 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR

8 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai Elantra N TCRJ

9 Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

11 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR

12 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR

16 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMSJ T

17 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS

18 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

22 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS

28 Jordi Gené (ESP) Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy CUPRA Leon Competición

29 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

32 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMST

55 Bence Boldizs (HUN) Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy CUPRA Leon CompeticiónJ T

68 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR

69 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai Elantra N TCR

79 Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

86 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

96 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

100 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Lynk & C0 03 TCR

222 Petr Fulín (CZE) Fulín Race Academy CUPRA Leon CompeticiónW

*All cars equipped with Goodyear tyres, use sustainable biofuel from P1 Racing Fuels

J = FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title; T = WTCR Trophy; W = Wildcard



DID YOU KNOW?

*The coveted #1 will not be carried in 2021 with King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher electing to stick with #68, the number he used to win last year’s title and the number of Haut-Rhin, the Frenchdepartmentwhere he’s from.

*Esteban Guerrieri is the WTCR’s most successful driver in terms of race wins with the Honda-powered driver triumphing 10 times for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.

*The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition as the Official Safety Car of the WTCR for a second season. Bruno Correia from Portugal is the Official Safety Car Driver at WTCR Race of Czech Republic.



THE BIG NUMBER: 222

Petr Fulín, who usually carries #22, will use #222 for his WTCR return at Autodrom Most. The Czech hero has made the change because all-season racer Frédéric Vervisch runs #22 on his Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS. The previous highest number used in WTCR was #111, which was carried by Andy Priaulx’s Lynk & Co 03 TCR during the 2019 season.



HOW IT WORKS AT WTCR RACE OF CZECH REPUBLIC

Qualifying:WTCR Race of Czech Republic begins with two free practice sessions of 45 minutes and 30 minutes duration, followed by a single qualifying session. This is split into three stages (Q1, Q2 and Q3) and includes two elimination periods (Q1 and Q2). Q1 lasts 20 minutes with the fastest 12 progressing to Q2 where they get 10 minutes to battle for the five spots on offer in Q3. The quintet to progress to Q3 get one lap, one at a time to chase the pole position. Points are handed to the fastest five in Q1 and Q3 on a scale of 5-4-3-2-1.



Grids:Race 1 uses a partially-reversed grid with the fastest 10 in Q2 lining up in reverse order, meaning the driver who finishes Q2 in P10 starts Race 1 from pole position, P9 in second and so on. The drivers who were P11 and P12 in Q2 go next followed by the drivers eliminated after Q1. The Race 2 grid uses the combined qualifying order after Q3.



Points:

*The fastest five drivers in Qualifying Q1 and Q3 score points as follows: 5-4-3-2-1.

*The top 15 classified finishers score in each race as follows: 25-20-16-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1

*The same scoring system apples to the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams and the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title, although WTCR Junior points are not awarded following Q3

*WTCR Trophy drivers score as follows: 10-8-5-3-1, 1 point for the fastest qualifying lap, 1 point for the fastest lap in each race



WTCR − FIA WORLD TOURING CAR CUP 2021 PROVISIONAL STANDINGS

DRIVERS (after round 8/16)

1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 103 points

2 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 101

3 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 87

4 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 84

5 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 82

Full standings attached or clickHERE.



TEAMS (after round 8/16)

1 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 181 points

2 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 174

3 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 166

4 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 139

5 Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, 132

Full standings attached or clickHERE.



JUNIOR DRIVERS (after round 8/16)

1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 221 points

2 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 169

3 Jessica Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 131

4 Bence Boldizs (HUN), Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy, CUPRA Leon Competición, 120

Full standings attached or clickHERE.



WTCR TROPHY (after round 8/16)

1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 84 points

2 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 42

3 Bence Boldizs (HUN), Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy, CUPRA Leon Competición, 35

4 Jessica Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 32

5 Andreas Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 27

Full standings attached or clickHERE.



WTCR TOP 3 FINISHERS SO FAR IN 2021

WTCR Race of Germany Race 1 top 3

1 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 27m18.961s

2 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +0.514s

3 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +0.746s

Pole position:Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Fastest lap:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 9m01.919s (168.5kph)



WTCR Race of Germany Race 2 top 3

1 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 26m46.689s

2 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +0.348s

3 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, +12.479s

Pole position:Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 8m54.791s (170.8kph)

Fastest lap:Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 8m53.608s



WTCR Race of Portugal Race 1 top 3

1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 28m28.096s (142.8kph)

2 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +1.746s

3 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +3.411s

Pole position:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Fastest lap:Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 1m45.384s (142.8kph)



WTCR Race of Portugal Race 2 top 3

1 Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 29m04.501s (143.1kph)

2 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +1.030s

3 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +1.553s

Pole position:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m44.522s (144.0kph)

Fastest lap:Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m45.150s (143.1kph)



WTCR Race of Spain Race 1 top 3

1 Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 21m23.928s (151.4kph)

2 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +1.880s

3 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +8.455s

Pole position:Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Fastest lap:Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 2m07.023s (151.4kph)



WTCR Race of Spain Race 2 top 3

1 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 28m57.708s (150.8kph)

2 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, +1.191s

3 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +1.691s

Pole position:Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 2m06.169s (152.5kph)

Fastest lap:Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 2m07.588s (150.8kph)



WTCR Race of Hungary Race 1 top 3

1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 30m41.529s.

2 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +2.127s

3 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, +2.682s

Pole position:Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Fastest lap:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m53.904s (138.4kph)



WTCR Race of Hungary Race 2 top 3

1 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 28m53.853s (138.2kph)

2 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +2.328s

3 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +3.387s

Pole position:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, 1m51.993s (140.8kph)

