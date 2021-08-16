The WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup’s summer break might be over, but the temperatures continue to rise in the full-action series, with a red hot Hungaroring all set to host WTCR Race of Hungary from August 20-22.





WhileBence Boldizsis still in the infancy of what promises to be an extremely successful World Touring Car career in the future, fellow HungariansNorbert MicheliszandAttila Tassiare WTCR race winners, with Michelisz, notably, the 2019 King of WTCR. Although both would relish a Hungaroring victory, neither is getting carried away by such a prospect.



Tassi, from the Germany-based ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport squad, points to the hefty compensation weight his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR will carry in line with the WTCR’s sporting rules. Michelisz, meanwhile, is adamant that he won’t risk dropping vital points in an all-out pursuit of a first WTCR win in two seasons.



The BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver has reasoned that there are still eight races remaining following the Hungary weekend, making a significant haul of points from his home track vital for his title ambitions aboard his Hyundai Elantra N TCR.



“It would be very special to score my first race win of the season in front of the Hungarian fans and of course I will do my very, very best to achieve that,” said Michelisz, 37. “But my main target is always to exploit the maximum I can from my possibilities. But the season is still long. So even though things were not always coming my way in the first three events, consistency will be key in the following races. Although I would like to win in Hungary, if winning means to take too much risk I am not sure I will do that because my focus is still on the overall classification and to score as many points as possible in both races.”



After six rounds, Michelisz is P14 in the standings, 42 points behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeaderJean-Karl Vernay(Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team). However, with a maximum of 60 points up for grabs at each event, the Hungarian hero remains firmly in the fight for a second WTCR title as do a host of rivals with the top 10 currently covered by 31 points. Click



Yann Ehrlacher, the reigning King of WTCR, is a mere eight points adrift of Vernay for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, with his uncle and team-mateYvan Mullera further seven points back.Santiago Urrutia(Cyan Performance Lynk & Co),Gabriele Tarquini(BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse), Tassi, last season’s Hungaroring double winnerEsteban Guerrieri(ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport) and Tassi’s team-mateTiago Monteiroare also well placed, as areThed Björk(Cyan Performance Lynk & Co),Nathanaël Berthon(Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport), round six winnerFrédéric Vervischand his fellow Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driverGilles Magnus, who tops the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title and WTCR Trophy standings. And with the six races run so far in 2021 producing six different winners, the chase for on-track success is wide-open heading to WTCR Race of Hungary when ambient temperatures of 30 degrees centigrade are being forecast.



Michelisz is among 23 top touring car aces tackling the two races on the 4.381-kilometre Hungaroring, rounds seven and eight of the 16-event WTCR season. The line-up includes category experts and young talents − plus wildcard racerNicola Baldan− who will all be reaching speeds of 260kph in turbocharged TCR cars fromAudi,CUPRA,Honda,HyundaiandLynk & Co.



As well as savouring the two races that make up Hungary’s rounds of the WTCR, fans will be treated to the unique spectacle that is PURE ETCR, the all-new, all-electric touring car series from Eurosport Events, the same promoter behind WTCR. Hyundai driver Vernay and his CUPRA-powered rivalsMikel AzconaandJordi Genéwill be on double duty by competing in WTCR and PURE ETCR over the course of the Hungaroring weekend.



WHAT HAPPENED AT WTCR RACE OF SPAIN?

*Tarquini and Vervisch are back on form with their first WTCR victories since 2019

*Vervisch scores maiden success for second-generation Audi run by Comtoyou Racing

*He finishes the weekend as the TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver

*Tarquini’s triumph in Race 1 is a second win for the all-new Hyundai Elantra N TCR

*In winning from the partially-reversed grid, Tarquini picks up the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy

*CUPRA-powered home hero Azcona places second in Race 1 ahead of Tom Coronel

*Thed Björk chases Vervisch home as the Race 2 runner-up for Cyan Performance Lynk & Co

*Coronel and Magnus share WTCR Trophy victories, Magnus is twice on top in FIA WTCR Junior

*Vernay keeps his blue jacket as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader

*Ambient temperatures exceed 30 degrees at MotorLand Aragón



WTCR 2021 OVERVIEW

Representing 11 top teams and 12 countries, the 2021 WTCR line-up features six FIA world title winners − including current King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher − plus nine drivers 25 or under. A total of 69 race wins are shared between the 22-strong talent-packed all-season entry.



All drivers count on sustainable biofuel fromP1 Racing Fuelsand tyres fromGoodyear. Along with a Balance of Performance and a compensation weight formula, which was applied for the first time during the WTCR Race of Spain weekend, their use helps to create a level playing field. Meanwhile, significant cost-control measures help maintain strong grid numbers and allow privateer teams with limited technical support from manufacturers to fight at the front.



The 2021 season is set to comprise eight weekends with practice, qualifying and two races timetabled at each event. All events enjoy extensive live global broadcasting.



As well as the FIA Drivers’ and Teams’ titles, theFIA WTCR Junior Driver Titleis for the best racer 24 or under at the start of 2021 with no WTCC/WTCR experience prior to 2019. Independent racers competing without direct manufacturer funding are eligible for theWTCR Trophy, while theTAG Heuer Best Lap TrophyandTAG Heuer Most Valuable Driveraccolade are awarded at each event.



TheGoodyear #FollowTheLeaderrecognises the driver at the head of the title standings after each qualifying session or race. They are presented with the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader blue jacket and carry the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader yellow windscreen strip on their car until such time that they no longer top the points classification. Jean-Karl Vernay starts WTCR Race of Hungary as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader, albeit by a slender eight-point margin over Yann Ehrlacher.



WHAT’S NEW FOR 2021?

*There will be double-headers only in 2021 with two rather than three races at each event

*New cars from Audi (second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS) and Hyundai (Elantra N TCR) join the grid

*P1 Racing Fuels is WTCR’s Official Fuel Supplier with drivers powered by a bespoke fuel featuring 15 per cent renewable components

*Jessica Bäckman is the WTCR’s first female driver and joins brother Andreas to form the WTCR’s first all-sibling team run by new all-season entrant Target Competition

*Like the Bäckmans, Jordi Gené is a WTCR newcomer, while Rob Huff and Frédéric Vervisch return after missing out in 2020

*Adria and Estoril are among the new venues for 2021, while Italy is one of a handful of countries hosting the WTCR for the first time

*The Rookie driver award is redefined and renamed as the FIA Junior Driver Title

*WTCR promoter Eurosport Events has been issued with the FIA’s Three Star Environmental Accreditation following a rigorous auditing process in line with the motorsport world governing body’s Environmental Certification Framework. Click



DID YOU KNOW?

*The coveted #1 will not be carried in 2021 with King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher electing to stick with #68, the number he used to win last year’s title and the number of Haut-Rhin, the Frenchdepartmentwhere he’s from.

*Esteban Guerrieri is the WTCR’s most successful driver in terms of race wins with the Honda-powered driver triumphing 10 times for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.

*The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition as the Official Safety Car of the WTCR for a second season. Pedro Couceiro from Portugal is the Official Safety Car Driver at WTCR Race of Hungary.



WTCR RACE OF HUNGARY ESSENTIALS

Rounds:7 and 8 of 16

Date:August 20-22, 2021

Venue:Hungaroring

Location:2146 Mogyoród, Versenypálya 0222/2/3/6

Track length:4.381 kilometres

WTCR qualifying lap record:

Norbert Michelisz (Hyundai i30 N TCR) 1m52.365s (140.3kph), 28/04/18

WTCR race lap record:

Norbert Michelisz (Hyundai i30 N TCR) 1m53.620s (138.8kph), 18/10/20



TIMETABLE

Saturday August 21:

Free Practice 1:09h30-10h15

Free Practice 2:12h30-13h00

Qualifying Q1:15h30-15h50

Qualifying Q2:15h55-16h05

Qualifying Q3:16h10-16h25



Sunday August 22:

Race 1:12h15 (12 laps, 52.532 kilometres)

Race 2:15h15 (15 laps, 65.675 kilometres)

All timings are local (CET), provisional and subject to change



EVENT DESCRIPTION

Located less than 20 kilometres northeast of Budapest, the Hungaroring is famed for hosting the first Formula One grand prix behind the old Iron Curtain in 1986. Ever-present on the F1 calendar since, the Hungaroring has also become a popular venue for World Touring Car racing, particularly since the emergence of Norbert Michelisz as a local hero and especially following his pole-to-flag victory in 2015. Resurfaced for 2016 with re-profiled kerbing to boot, the track blends tight turns and fast sweeps while its valley location makes for an initial descent before a climb back up to the high-speed Turn 4.



ENTRY LIST



No Driver (NAT) Team Car*

3 Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR

5 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR

8 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai Elantra N TCRJ

9 Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

11 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR

12 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR

16 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMSJ T

17 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS

18 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

19 Andreas Bäckman (SWE) Target Competition Hyundai Elantra N TCRT

22 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS

26 Jessica Bäckman (SWE) Target Competition Hyundai Elantra N TCRJ T

28 Jordi Gené (ESP) Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy CUPRA Leon Competición

29 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

32 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMST

55 Bence Boldizs (HUN) Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy CUPRA Leon CompeticiónJ T

68 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR

69 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai Elantra N TCR

79 Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

82 Nicola Baldan (ITA) Target Competition Hyundai Elantra N TCRW

86 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

96 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

100 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Lynk & C0 03 TCR

*All cars equipped with Goodyear tyres, use sustainable biofuel from P1 Racing Fuels

J = FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title; T = WTCR Trophy; W = Wildcard



WTCR RACE OF HUNGARY 2020: THE WEEKEND’S BIG WINNERS



DHL Pole Position (Q1):

Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Reverse-grid DHL Pole Position (Q2):

Bence Boldizs (HUN) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición TCR

DHL Pole Position (Q3):

Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 1 winner:

Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 1 fastest lap:

Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2 winner:

Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 2 fastest lap:

Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 3 winner:

Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 3 fastest lap:

Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

WTCR Rookie Driver Race 1:

Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai i30 N TCR

WTCR Rookie Driver Race 2:

Bence Boldizs (FRA) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición TCR

WTCR Rookie Driver Race 3:

Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS

WTCR Trophy winner Race 1:

Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris

WTCR Trophy winner Race 2:

Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris

WTCR Trophy winner Race 3:

Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris

TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy winner:

Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai i30 N TCR

TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver:

Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Goodyear #FollowTheLeader:

Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



WTCR RACE OF HUNGARY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2020:

Race 1:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 3:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

2019:

Race 1:Néstor Girolami (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2:Néstor Girolami (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 3:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCR

2018:

Race 1:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2:Rob Huff (GBR) Volkswagen Polo GTI TCR

Race 3:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCR



KINGS OF WTCR

2020:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing / Lynk & Co 03 TCR

2019:Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Racing Team / Hyundai i30 N TCR

2018:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Racing Team / Hyundai i30 N TCR



WHO SAID THAT?

Jessica Bäckman (SWE) Target Competition / Hyundai Elantra N TCR:“It will be fun to race on a track that we’ve raced on before. It was the first race we did in TCR Europe in 2019 and I have some good memories. We have been struggling a lot to get the car to work the way we want. Hopefully this weekend we will achieve it and I will be happy if I could bring home a top 10 position. I have prepared by doing a lot of simulator and I’m very excited to be back racing again.”

Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co / Lynk & Co 03 TCR:“The team gave me an awesome car for my first WTCR podium of 2021 at MotorLand Aragón [last month]. It was such a tough race to stay ahead of the Audis. I’m really looking forward to the next race and to continue pushing for the top.”

Bence Boldizs (HUN) Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy / CUPRA Leon Competición:“I’m really excited and I can’t wait for next week. We are still struggling with the big amount of understeer. We have to find something and, if we can, I really want to be on the podium, it would be amazing. Last year it was an empty Hungaroring, this year I hope there will be so many fans in the grandstand and this year I can start in a good position like last year. Since 2010 I was at the Hungaroring every time to watch the WTCC and I knew and felt the energy and power that the fans have. Obviously, I was cheering for Norbi [Michelisz] and then Attica [Tassi] as well. The fans will still be cheering for Norbi and Attica now but I hope some fans as well cheering for me.”

Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport / Audi RS 3 LMS:“I love the track but also Budapest, it’s simply amazing and it’s not for no reason that Formula One is driving there as well. My very first race in TCR Europe in 2019 was at the Hungaroring and we ended up immediately on the podium. Our goal should be to be as competitive as we were in Aragón and be on the podium again. With the team I’m looking at some data from the last years and preparing for what is coming physically and mentally.”

Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse / Hyundai Elantra N TCR:“This is the most special race of the year regardless of whether it’s the first race or the last race of the season. Of course it’s a circuit where I drove many laps, it’s circuit I like a lot and because of this I am quite confident of a good result. We did some testing before the season started, the feeling was good and we made good progress. It will not be strange to experience 30 degrees, which is a big task for the cars, the tyres and also the drivers.”

Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport / Honda Civic Type R TCR:“I’m really looking forward to see all the fans in the grandstands cheering for us. I hope as many fans as possible can come and we will have a very good atmosphere as in the past because we know Hungarian fans are one of the best in motorsport. They are very passionate about this sport.”



THE BIG NUMBER: 12

All drivers use the single specification Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyre. For WTCR Race of Hungary, each driver has 12 dry-weather slick tyres allocated and can carry over 10 from previous events. In addition, 16 wet-weather tyres are available.



HOW IT WORKS AT WTCR RACE OF HUNGARY

Qualifying:WTCR Race of Hungary begins with two free practice sessions of 45 minutes and 30 minutes duration, followed by a single qualifying session. This is split into three stages (Q1, Q2 and Q3) and includes two elimination periods (Q1 and Q2). Q1 lasts 20 minutes with the fastest 12 progressing to Q2 where they get 10 minutes to battle for the five spots on offer in Q3. The quintet to progress to Q3 get one lap, one at a time to chase the pole position. Points are handed to the fastest five in Q1 and Q3 on a scale of 5-4-3-2-1.

Grids:Race 1 uses a partially-reversed grid with the fastest 10 in Q2 lining up in reverse order, meaning the driver who finishes Q2 in P10 starts Race 1 from pole position, P9 in second and so on. The drivers who were P11 and P12 in Q2 go next followed by the drivers eliminated after Q1. The Race 2 grid uses the combined qualifying order after Q3.

Points:

*The fastest five drivers in Qualifying Q1 and Q3 score points as follows: 5-4-3-2-1.

*The top 15 classified finishers score in each race as follows: 25-20-16-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1

*The same scoring system apples to the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams and the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title, although WTCR Junior points are not awarded following Q3

*WTCR Trophy drivers score as follows: 10-8-5-3-1, 1 point for the fastest qualifying lap, 1 point for the fastest lap in each race



WTCR − FIA WORLD TOURING CAR CUP 2021 PROVISIONAL STANDINGS

1 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 82 points

2 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 74

3 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 67

4 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 60

5 Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 58

Full standings attached or clickHERE.



WTCR WINNERS SO FAR IN 2021

WTCR Race of Germany Race 1 top 3

1 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 27m18.961s

2 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +0.514s

3 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +0.746s

Fastest lap:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 9m01.919s (168.5kph)



WTCR Race of Germany Race 2 top 3

1 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 26m46.689s

2 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +0.348s

3 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, +12.479s

Fastest lap:Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 8m53.608s



WTCR Race of Portugal Race 1 top 3

1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 28m28.096s (142.8kph)

2 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +1.746s

3 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +3.411s

Fastest lap:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 1m45.384s (142.8kph)



WTCR Race of Portugal Race 2 top 3

1 Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 29m04.501s (143.1kph)

2 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +1.030s

3 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +1.553s

Fastest lap:Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m45.150s (143.1kph)



WTCR Race of Spain Race 1 top 3

1 Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 21m23.928s (151.4kph)

2 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +1.880s

3 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +8.455s

Fastest lap:Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 2m07.023s (151.4kph)



WTCR Race of Spain Race 2 top 3

1 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 28m57.708s (150.8kph)

2 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, +1.191s

3 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +1.691s

