Thed Björk’s ‘climbing’ qualities were much in evidence at WTCR Race of Portugal last weekend.

Cyan Performance Lynk & Co’s former FIA World Touring Car champion fought back from a technical issue in qualifying, that left him P12 and P11 on the grid for Race 1 and Race 2 respectively, to finish sixth and seventh in the two counters at Circuito do Estoril.









"I managed to climb a bit in the races, but it's difficult to overtake with such a competitive field,” said the Swede. “I got my feeling of the car back after the issues that we managed to fix ahead of the first race. It's been a weekend above our expectations in total and I'm looking forward to the next race in Spain.”

WTCR Nice overtakes help Guerrieri make up for missed WTCR win chance 7 HOURS AGO

WTCR Michelisz’s long-awaited WTCR podium return a “good base” 19 HOURS AGO