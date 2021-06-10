A limited number of 6400 fans will be able to attend WTCR Race of Spain at MotorLand Aragón from July 10-11.

The approval by the local Security Board is part of the phased return of spectators to international sporting events and will be in accordance with an exhaustive protocol that has been developed to take into account the circuit’s characteristics and facilities to ensure the safety and health of all attendees.



As well as savouring the two races that make up Spain’s rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, fans will be treated to the unique spectacle that is PURE ETCR, the all-new, all-electric touring car series from Eurosport Events, the same promoter behind WTCR.



CUPRA-powered Mikel Azcona, Spain’s leading WTCR driver who also competes in PURE ETCR for the brand, said: “It’s really good because I have received a lot of messages from my fans on social media asking if they will be allowed to come to Aragón. The fact they can is really good and I know they will come.



“When you are driving and you have all this support from the grandstands with the flags and everything it makes you even more motivated and you feel like you are going a little bit faster to do a good result to enjoy with the fans. You want to make a big spectacle to give the fans some good moments.”



The Security Board is chaired by the Subdelegate of the Government in Teruel, José Ramón Morro, Pilar Molinero, Councillor of Motorland Aragón, the Managing Director of MotorLand Aragón, Santiago Abad and the Territorial Delegate of the Government of Aragón, Benito Ros. Also represented were the heads of the Civil Guard, the National Police Corps and the Red Cross, as well as representatives of the Government of Aragon, Alcañiz City Council, Teruel Provincial Council and the Bajo Aragón Region.



Prior to WTCR Race of Spain, Circuito do Estoril hosts WTCR Race of Portugal from June 26-27. A decision on spectator access will be communicated in due course.



More information:https://www.motorlandaragon.com/

