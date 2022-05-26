Fans descended on the town of Adenau in their hundreds yesterday for the traditional pre-race autograph signing session where they got the opportunity to meet several leading drivers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The event, which was also attended by drivers contesting the 50th edition of the TotalEnergies ADAC 24H Nürburgring, hasn’t been organised since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions and its return on the schedule generated significant interest among fans.

