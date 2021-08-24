Bence Boldizs said the return of fans to the grandstands at WTCR Race of Hungary helped to make up for his tough weekend on track.

The Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy member was twice on the WTCR Trophy podium but was outside the top 15 overall positions in both counters at the Hungaroring.



“I’m so happy the fans were back,” said the 24-year-old Hungarian. “I’m so grateful for them and so happy to hear them saying my name. It was amazing, an absolute dream come true. I’m just so upset and disappointed that I couldn’t show anything from P22. The first race was pretty okay but the second one was not good. I have to reboot myself, I need some time to get back the confidence.”

WTCR Magnus thanks Vervisch after brilliant breakthrough WTCR win 3 HOURS AGO

WTCR Who won what at WTCR Race of Hungary? 12 HOURS AGO