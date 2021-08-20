Luigi Ferrara will become the latest driver to transfer skills – and battling spirit – from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup to PURE ETCR.

Ferrara made six WTCR starts in 2018 aboard a Team Mulsanne-run Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris.



At the Hungaroring this weekend, the Italian will contest PURE ETCR’s Race HU with Romeo Ferraris-M1RA in place of British driver Oli Webb.



“I’m really happy to join Romeo Ferraris-M1RA for PURE ETCR Race HU,” said Ferrara. “I wish to thank Michela [Cerruti, Team Principal] and Mario [Ferraris, Technical Director] for this chance and I hope to reward their trust with great performances on track.



“I know the team well as I raced already in the 2018 FIA WTCR; the same year I fought for the TCR Italy title with the Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris. The Hungaroring is a nice track and it will be fun to drive it with the Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris. I had the chance to test the car during one day at Varano, and the feeling was great. High temperatures will be an important factor to consider, but let’s make it.”



Ex-WTCR racer Luca Filippi plus Rodrigo Baptista and Philipp Eng Race DK’s King of the Weekend Philipp Eng complete the Romeo Ferraris-M1RA line-up at Race HU.

