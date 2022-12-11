King of WTCR Mikel Azcona described attending the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony in Bologna on Friday night as “something very special”.

Azcona and BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse Team Principal Gabriele Rizzo were among 1000 guests, including FIA Formula One world champion Max Verstappen, plus Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa, who clinched the FIA World Endurance Championship, at the Fiera di Bologna.

Speaking after receiving 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup trophy from FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem during a special prize-giving event in the Italian city on Saturday morning, 26-year-old Spaniard Azcona said: “It’s something very special and emotional and it’s an honour to be here with all this history and all these super people from motorsport.

“It’s been a fantastic season, we achieved a great result and it’s something I was working on for the last four years of my life. Since I was a kid I wanted to win a world title. Obviously when you are a kid you want to be a Formula One world champion but then when you grow up and your way is in touring cars you want to win the World Touring Car title and now we have, so it’s like my dream come true.

“I want to thank BRC and Hyundai Motorsport for what we achieved. It’s something very big and now I’m enjoying the time and the moment with all the motorsport people here in Bologna. It’s a nice feeling.”

