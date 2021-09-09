Santiago Urrutia will enjoy a hero’s welcome when the TCR South America series visits his native Uruguay this weekend.

A double race winner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, Urrutia will be in action at Autódromo Eduardo P. Cabrera in Rivera on Uruguay’s northern border with Brazil for his first race in his homeland.



The 25-year-old will drive a Lynk & Co 03 TCR, one of two recently delivered to Argentine team PMO Motorsport, and identical to the car he races in WTCR for Cyan Performance Lynk & Co. PMO Team Principal Pablo Otero will drive a second entry.



“I’m very happy to run in Uruguay, it's going to be the first time,” Urrutia, who is two points behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher in the WTCR standings, wrote on Facebook. “Ever since I went to Europe as a 14-year-odl I always had that dream of running at home.”



The Rivera TCR South America event is the first of two in Uruguay this season with Autódromo Víctor Borrat Fabini in El Pinar hosting the action on October 2/3.



Former WTCR frontrunner Pepe Oriola heads the standings after two events in his W2 Racing Honda Civic Type R TCR. PURE ETCR racer Rodrigo Baptiste is second in the table for the Audi-powered Cobra Racing team, seven points behind Oriola. His team-mate, Rafael Reis, is 15 points adrift of Oriola.

