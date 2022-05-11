Rob Huff went from believing he’d be a non-starter to topping the WTCR Trophy order at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France last weekend.

The 2012 FIA World Touring Car Championship winner had no drive two weeks prior to the Circuit de Pau-Ville season opener, but ended up finishing eighth and 12th overall in the two races – and taking third place and category win in the WTCR Trophy for independent drivers.

Ad

“It was a really tough weekend,” said the Briton, who is competing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with CUPRA-powered Zengő Motorsport for a second season. “Two weeks ago we weren’t racing, we’ve done one day of testing, the race engine went in the car on Friday and we had to get it from Barcelona on Thursday. So to come away with a first and third in the WTCR Trophy and an eighth and 12th overall I have to be really happy.

WTCR No time to relax and no time to get hit for Guerrieri in WTCR 4 HOURS AGO

“I got a good start [in Race 2] and managed to get completely lucky, Days of Thunder-style, on the outside. The smoke cleared and there was a line going through. So really happy for me and for the team, and with Dani [Nagy] finishing P2. On paper we couldn’t have expected this and there are bigger things to come.”

WTCR My WTCR weekend. By Tom Coronel 18 HOURS AGO