The Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year is celebrated today (February 1). To mark the occasion here are five of the great WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup moments made in China.

5: Shed heaven

Gordon Shedden joined the WTCR for the inaugural 2018 season as a multiple British Touring Car champion. In a year of ups and down it all came good for the Audi-powered racer when he bagged his one and only WTCR victory on the streets of Wuhan.



4:Thed start’s an excellent adventure

History was made when Thed Björk won Race 3 at WTCR AFRIQUIA Race of Morocco in 2019, the swift Swede’s victory in a Lynk & Co 03 TCR the first for a Chinese manufacturer in an FIA international-level race. The marque has gone on to celebrate another 17 WTCR wins since then, including an Yvan Muller victory double at Ningbo International Speedpark in 2019.



3:King Yann

Having celebrated winning the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams in 2019, Cyan Racing Lynk & Co had a king among its ranks at the end of the 2020 campaign when Yann Ehrlacher clinched the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers. And he became King of WTCR again in 2021, the first driver to win the coveted title twice.



2:Ready Mehdi

Mehdi Bennani signalled his return to form in style following his huge crash in Vila Real earlier in the 2018 season by scoring his first WTCR triumph at WTCR Race of China-Wuhan. But his victory came in dramatic circumstances as the Sébastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR driver crossed the line 0.4s ahead of Aurélien Comte after the pair briefly tangled on the final lap, which allowed Nathanaël Berthon to join a three-car scramble to the finish.



1:Magic Ma

After becoming the first driver from China to score WTCR points, a feat he achieved at WTCR Race of China-Wuhan in 2018, Ma Qing Hua (pictured) did considerably better at WTCR Race of Slovakia the following season when he scored a standout victory in his Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris.

