Zengő Motorsport revved up for its home rounds of the WTCR – FIA Word Touring Car Cup and PURE ETCR with a spectacular display on Heroes' Square (Hosök Tere) in Budapest yesterday.

Its WTCR quartet of Mikel Azcona, Bence Boldizs, Jordi Gené and Rob Huff was joined by CUPRA X Zengő Motorsport PURE ETCR racer Dániel Nagy.



As well as counting as rounds seven and eight of the WTCR season, this weekend’s WTCR Race of Hungary weekend hosts the PURE ETCR-counting Race HU.



Photo:Gábor Tamás Nagy

