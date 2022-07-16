There has been plenty of Italian moments to remember in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup since the series fired into life in 2018. Ahead of next week’s WTCR Race of Italy at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi, here’s FIAWTCR.com’s pick of an impressive bunch.

Tarquini tames his child…Gabriele Tarquini made history in Marrakech in 2018 (pictured) by winning the first WTCR race in a Hyundai i30 N TCR, which he called his “child” having played a key role in its development.

…then wins the first Macau title showdownThe first WTCR title came down to a thrilling final-race battle on the streets of Macau between Tarquini and Yvan Muller. Tarquini prevailed albeit by a scant three points.

Ceccon is the radio starDriving an Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris, Kevin Ceccon made his WTCR debut midway through the 2018 season as a touring car unknown. But he was a winner before the year was out at Suzuka when he took the lead and then kept his composure during two safety car periods, radioing his team two corners from home to ensure they were in position to celebrate the momentous all-Italian win.

Baldan’s dream comes trueAfter finishing in the top 20 twice and taking a WTCR Trophy podium in Race 2 at Adria International Raceway, his local track, last November, Target Competition’s Nicola Baldan described racing at home in the WTCR as “incredible and unforgettable a dream came true”.

Legends line up for first WTCR seasonGabriele Tarquini wasn’t the only Italian legend on the grid when the WTCR began in Morocco in 2018. Fabrizio Giovanardi and Gianni Morbidelli were also in action and raced hard for the Michela Cerruti-managed Team Mulsanne outfit.

