Mikel Azcona once again demonstrated his star qualities in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup by finishing P11 in both races at Adria International Raceway.

Azcona charged through from P17 on the grid in Race 1 and Race 2 aboard his Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición as Italy hosted the all-action series for the first time last weekend.



However, the Spanish ace – a title contender as recently as last month – said it was impossible to go any faster for his Zengő Motorsport team.



“It’s been a difficult weekend, consecutive weekends battling for the last positions and thar’s very tough and hard,” said Azcona, a two-time winner in WTCR. “We are 50 kilograms heavier and 10 millimetres higher than the others so we are 1-2 seconds off the pace and it’s very difficult to race and battle with the other guys. But I was able to make a very good start in both races and took some positions so finally we finished P11 in both races, which is really good comparing our pace with the other brands [because of the Balance of Performance]. I really hope things change and we can start to battle for the top positions again.”

Ad

WTCR Car-building boss praises Honda WTCR drivers for “fighting spirit” 30 MINUTES AGO

WTCR Engstler’s WTCR Junior hopes remain 8 HOURS AGO