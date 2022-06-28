Norbert Michelisz labelled WTCR Race of Spain “bittersweet” following his mixed weekend at MotorLand Aragón.

After placing fifth in Race 1, the Hungarian was eliminated in an opening-lap clash in Race 2.

Nevertheless, the 12 points he scored in the opening counter helped put his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse on top of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams.

“WTCR Race of Spain was bittersweet for me,” said the 2019 King of WTCR. “The weekend started well, in qualifying we put both cars inside the top 10 and I was happy with where I finished as it gave me the possibility to score a podium in Race 2.

“Race 1 was good, we tried to be clever by staying out of trouble in the first couple of laps and we scored some solid points for the standings. I was unlucky [in the second race]. I was leading for a short while but, unfortunately, I had to retire because of damage. Sometimes racing is like this, but it is a long season and we will try to do our best in the next races.”

