Yvan Muller will be a ‘tourist’ no more when he competes in his home rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this weekend.

The Alsace driver, who holds the record for the most FIA World Touring Car Championship race wins and titles, is preparing to line up for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co at the inaugural WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst, which takes place at Circuit de l’Anneau du Rhin from August 5-7.

Although he’s raced at home in the WTCR on two previous occasions – at Circuit Pau Arnos in 2021 and at Circuit de Pau-Ville in 2022 – Rounds 13 and 14 of the 2022 WTCR season represent a true homecoming for the Altkirkch-born legend.

However, this won’t be Muller’s first experience of competing in a world-level event in his home region after he took part on the FIA World Rally Championship-counting Rallye de France Alsace between 2010-2012, scoring a best finish of P14 in 2012.

“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to race at least once in our career in front of many people from our region,” said Muller. “I did the WRC event in Alsace but it’s not comparable because the WRC is not my category, I was there as a tourist almost but here I am a WTCR driver and in World Touring Cars is where I have my titles so it will be different to the WRC experience. The track is quite interesting but it’s tricky and mistakes can be made.”

