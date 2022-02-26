Manuel Sapag will be able to count on the same technology Yann Ehrlacher used to become King of WTCR for the second time in 2021 when he contests the TCR South America series this season.

The former WTCR wildcard from Argentina will line up for PMO Motorsport in a Lynk & Co 03 TCR alongside new team-mates Pablo Otero and Fabrizio Pezzini.



“I am happy to be able to join the team, the cars and the team have a lot of potential for this year,” said Sapag. “The Lynk & Co are performing very well and I hope to have more consistency this year with PMO Motorsport.”



Ron Hartvelt, Customer Sport Director of Geely Group Motorsport, the company behind the Lynk & Co 03 TCR racer, said: “We wish PMO Motorsport a successful season and we look forward to continue our support for them as they expand their programme for 2022. The team completed an impressive maiden TCR South America season last year and we will follow their progress closely this year.”



PMO Motorsport gave WTCR ace Santiago Urrutia his first chance to race in his native Uruguay last September when he took part in the TCR South America rounds in Rivera. The Lynk & Co-powered Cyan WTCR driver won the first of two races at the track.



Velocitta in Brazil hosts the 2022 TCR South America season opener from April 2-3.



Photo:Facebook.com/GeelyGroupMotorsport/

