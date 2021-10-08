Friday is flat-out driving day at WTCR Race of Czech Republic as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup stars in their TCR cars chase the coveted pole position at Autodrom Most.
Here’s a remind of what’s on track and when:
Free Practice 1:12h00-12h45
Free Practice 2:14h30-15h00
Qualifying Q1:16h45-17h05
Qualifying Q2:17h10-17h20
Qualifying Q3:17h25-17h40
