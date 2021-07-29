Frédéric Vervisch is the form man in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup after he scored the first WTCR victory for Audi’s second-generation RS 3 LMS earlier this month.
But after a “mega start” helped to a win in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Spain from pole position in his Goodyear-equipped entry, the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver has it all to do again when the series heads to the Hungaroring near Budapest from August 20-22.
“From the outside it looks all easy, but I can tell you there was again a lot of tension to have the good start,” Vervisch said of his rapid getaway at MotorLand Aragón. “The start was mega and after a couple of laps I just had a small gap.”
