Mikel Azcona will make his Circuit Pau-Arnos debut this weekend having watched FIA World Touring Car Championship action from the French track on TV as a child.

BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse’s new recruit for the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is one of several drivers tackling the 2.70-kilometre street track for the first time.

Ad

“I did watch the races from Pau on TV when it was in the WTCC many years ago,” said the Spanish ace. “I take the weekend with no pressure because it’s my first time with the team and the Elantra. I will do my best like always and if I can win it will be super-mega but it’s not the goal because I know it won’t be easy with no space for mistakes.”

WTCR Girolami sets out his WTCR title ambition 2 HOURS AGO

Azcona has form when it comes to racing on the streets in the WTCR, as he explained.

“My first WTCR win was on a street track in Vila Real [in 2019], which was also my first ever weekend on a street track. I felt very comfortable, I was very strong compared to the other drivers who had more experience than me. At the tracks where you can’t test during the year the driver is giving an advantage. I love to go to the limit with this adrenalin.”

WTCR Berthon no longer wants to be the nice guy in WTCR 3 HOURS AGO